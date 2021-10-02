Donna Jean Maddox
Nov. 29, 1929 - Sept. 13, 2021
Chino Hills resident of 44 years, Donna Jean Maddox passed away peacefully in her sleep September 13, 2021. She was 91 years old. Donna was born November 29, 1929, in Snyder, Colorado to second generation German immigrants Daniel & Lydia Kraft. She grew up on a sugar beet farm during the depression and had many stories of farm life and growing up in the dust bowl.
She married Cecil Allen Maddox, an Air Force Airman on September 2, 1949 in Colorado and they were married 57 years before his passing in 2006. She was preceded in death by her son, Donald Gene Maddox in May 2021.
She worked for Hacienda La Puente Unified School District for 17 years and retired in 1992. She was an active volunteer at Chino Valley Medical Center for many years and was awarded Volunteer of the Year in 2013. As a volunteer, she crocheted countless baby blankets and baby hats. She loved staying active with her community friends at Lake Los Serranos Club, by playing Bunco, attending craft classes, and going to the many activities in the park. She loved traveling and going on road trips. She always looked forward to family gatherings, but she especially enjoyed the annual Labor Day family camping trip in Bishop, CA.
She is survived by her daughter Cecilia A. Johnson of Chino Hills and daughter-in-law, Becky Maddox of Fernly, Nevada. Along with 4 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-granddaughter.
Celebration of life services will be held Thursday, October 7, at 10:00 am at Inland Hills Church located 14670 Ramona Ave. Chino, Ca 91710 with a gathering immediately following at Lake Los Serranos Club, EAST Clubhouse located 15111 Pipeline Ave, Chino, Hills, CA 91709.
