Jacob Christopher Segovia
Jacob Christopher Segovia, 17, of Chino, died Sept. 8, 2020, a day shy of his 18th birthday. He was born Sept. 9, 2002 and was an avid skateboarder at the Chino Skate Park at Ayala Park.
He attended Ramona Junior High and Don Lugo High in Chino. He is survived by his mother, five brothers and one sister.
Funeral services were held in October at Rose Hills Memorial Park in Whittier.
