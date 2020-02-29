Jean “J.B.” Baptiste Aguerre
Born January 26, 1940 Passed away on February 17, 2020.
J.B. raised calves’ for 35 years.
Funeral service and memorial to be held at Saint Paul, The Apostle Catholic Church, 14085 Peyton Dr. Chino Hills, on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
Viewing 9:30am-10:30am, Rosary 10:30 a.m.-11:00 a.m. and Mass
11:00 a.m. Followed by burial at Bellevue Cemetery, Ontario, California
Following the church service, a celebration of life, with an social hour and lunch, at the Brinderson Hall, Chino Fairgrounds, at 5410 Edison Ave, Chino.
“God sends each person into this world, with a special message to deliver, with a special song to sing, with a special act of love to bestow.” By John Powell Thank you J.B., with all our love and prayers. Claudia Aguerre, Family and friends...
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to your charity of choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.