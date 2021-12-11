George (Bob) Robert
March 19, 1922 – June 22, 2021
George Allen, loving father and grandfather, passed away peacefully in his Chino home of 65 years, surrounded by his family.
Born in Osborne Kansas, Bob moved at the age of 5 to Chino, California, where he lived with his family on a dairy farm. He graduated from Chino High School in 1940 and not long after enlisted and served in the Merchant Marines until 1945. Bob married his wife, Evy, in 1942 and soon after had two children, Gerald (Jerry) and Judy. He was a longtime truck driver for Consolidated Freightways, as well as a proud teamster and World War II veteran, and longtime member of the American Legion Post in Chino.
Bob was an avid reader and gifted storyteller who had many tales of his childhood in Chino. He once brought a baby calf to show and tell as a student at Gird Elementary, talked of riding his horse over the hills of what is now Chino Hills and Diamond Bar, and playing for Coach Levi Dickey on the Chino High Basketball team with Ruben Ayala.
Bob is preceded in death by his wife Evelyn, son Jerry, and his two brothers, Millard and Doyle. He is survived by hi daughter Judy Bonecki, granddaughters Andrea Wood (Mike) and Tina Pilon (Greg) and four great-grandchildren, Jared and Cameron Wood, and April and Summer Pilon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.