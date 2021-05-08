Frances Delgado
Frances Delgado, 98, a lifelong Chino resident, died March 30, 2021 at home surrounded by her family.
She was born Dec. 1, 1923 and attended D Street School and Chino High School.
A Rosary vigil will be at 7 p.m. Friday, May 21 and a funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 22 at Our Lady of Guadalupe, 5048 D St., Chino.
Internment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Pomona.
