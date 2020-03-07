In Memory of Robert Lee Brown
Bob was born on May 2nd, 1946 in Long Beach, California to Frances and John (Bill) Brown. He grew up in Compton and then Garden Grove and attended Bolsa Grande High School. In ‘68 he made the traditional pilgrimage to Haight Ashbury in San Francisco before meeting and falling in love with Janice
Tumbelston of Orange, California. They were married July 12th, 1969. Their only child, David, was born within a year.
He loved his family and liked home improvement projects and landscaping the yard and was a partner in a wedding photography business. Some of the hobbies that kept him occupied were photography, hi-fi and record collecting.
After a string of several jobs such as State Farm Insurance Company in Santa Ana, Kwikset in Garden Grove and Pacific Scientific, a microprocessor manufacturer in Anaheim and even partnering in a side business doing high quality wedding photography he finally went to work for the United States Department of Defense. He built his certificates and credentials at night school at Goldenwest College and his dedication and work ethic paid off. After he showed willingness to do extra assignments and travel, he spent the next several decades at as a quality assurance representative for our government. He oversaw projects and parts for NASA programs, including the Space Shuttle and was assigned full time for five and ten year stints, at manufacturers’ facilities such as McDonnell- Douglass, Raytheon, and Aerojet as well as other aerospace contractors. His work gave him great satisfaction and he traveled to Florida a handful of times to witness rocket launches as well as Chicago, Haiti and other places for assignments.
In 1989 he and Janice divorced. He then moved to Chino, California. In 1992 he met his life partner Rose, to whom he would be married 6 years later. He would spend the rest of his life with her, watching her kids, Hobie, Beverly and Tencia begin their lives while he loved them as his own. They traveled together, visited with both of their families, and even went to a few major rock concerts such as the Rolling Stones and Bob Dylan among others. He and she had created a beautiful park-like landscape as a hobby and they made changes to it and maintained it together, clipping the hedges and plants and making additions and improvements to it along the way. He was very proud of his son David and Rose’s three children and their families as he witnessed their many accomplishments.
After his second knee replacement surgery his health began to decline due to Parkinson’s Disease. He retired from work life in 2015. After some time in the hospital in 2018 with an infection and then a bout of pneumonia, the Parkinson’s became very debilitating. He passed away on Wednesday February 5th, 2020 in Alta Loma, California. He is survived by his son, David from Arroyo Grande; his wife of 23 years, Rose; his sister Sandra Koenig of Anaheim Hills as well as Rose’s three children Hobie, Tencia and Beverly; their 5 grandchildren. In lieu of flowers please donate to Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st St, Ste 800, Miami, FL,33131. Services are Saturday, March 14th at Noon, at: Victory Baptist Church of Chino14132 San Antonio Ave, Chino, CA 91710
