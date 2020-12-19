Gilbert Michael Gonzales
November 10, 1961 - December 12, 2020
Gilbert Michael Gonzales, 59, passed away peacefully on December 12, 2020 surrounded by loved ones at his home in Chino, CA.
Gilbert Michael Gonzales was born on November 10, 1961 in Upland, CA, son of Joe and Louise Gonzales. Gilbert leaves behind his wife, Rosalie; his mother, Louise Gonzales; his sons, Gilbert Gonzales, Timothy Gonzales, James Gonzales, 4 grandchildren; stepchildren, Paul Rodelo, Anna Mata, Eileen Rodelo, 10 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren; his siblings, Joe Gonzales, David Gonzales, Benny Gonzales, Priscilla Gonzales Ponce.
Gilbert grew up in Chino and attended Chino High School. He was a proud, lifelong truck driver. With his ambition and dedication to trucking, Gilbert and his loving wife Rosalie started their own business, Gonzales G&R Inc. With his larger-than-life personality, Gilbert was a force to be reckoned with. You could always count on him for his generosity, hospitality, and willingness to help others. He will be greatly missed.
Services will be held on Monday, December 21, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe 5048 D St. Chino, CA 91710. Rosary at 11:00 am, viewing at 11:30 am, mass at 12:00 pm. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery 444 E. Lexington Ave., Pomona CA 91769. We ask attendees to please social distance and wear face masks.
