Feb. 02, 1922 - Feb. 02, 2020
Ellen May Elder of Chino Hills, CA passed away on her 98th birthday, Sunday, February 02, 2020.
Born on February 02, 1922 in Klamath Falls, OR. She was the daughter of the late Chester and Ella Lewis.
Ellen lived in Ashland, OR for 32 years with her husband Gilbert Elder before moving to Chino Hills, to be closer to family.
She is survived by her daughter Jeanette and son-in-law Brett Benson of Chino Hills; son Jack and daughter-in-law Charlene Elder of Woodstock, GA; her seven grand-children, nine great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.
She will be laid to rest in Ashland, OR next to her late husband Gilbert, to whom she was married for 52 years.
