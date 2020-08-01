Terry G. Simmons
1951 – 2020
Terry Simmons was born in Riverside, CA and raised in Tustin, CA by his parents Ruby Remme and Paul Simmons. He also lived in Yorba Linda and moved to Chino Hills in 1991 to raise his family. Terry graduated from Cal State Fullerton with a BA in Communications and worked at Coke Corner in Disneyland during college. His careers included Sound Engineer at McCune Audio/Visual/Sound (he toured with Burt Bacharach, Andy Williams, The Lennon Sisters, Herb Alpert, and King Crimson), Avionics Installer, Certified Flight Instructor, Pilot for United Express, and Manager of Classroom Technology at Cal Poly Pomona.
Terry had many interests and made it his passion to master them. He could be seen on his mountain bike almost daily riding the trails of Chino Hills early in the morning. He was an avid woodworker and crafted much of the furniture in our home. He could fix or build almost anything and taught these valuable skills to his sons. Terry was attentive to detail, organized, and focused. Things around the house were fixed before I knew they were broken.
In recent years his geocaching hobby took him to new and interesting places and introduced him to a new community of friends. Neighbors and friends benefited from Terry’s love of electronics as Terry spent many long hours creating audio animatronic displays and setting up spectacular Halloween Haunts at the family home in Chino Hills. The Vortex Tunnel was a big hit with the trick-or-treaters. Terry also loved to camp and the four of us took regular road trips with our meticulously maintained tent trailer for many years. Mountain campgrounds were his favorite.
Terry was at home and surrounded by his family when he died of colon cancer on June 11, 2020. Although he had been receiving chemo treatments, Terry was fortunate to be active and living a normal life until two weeks before he died. Donations toward a cure for this evil disease can be made to USC Norris Cancer Center. He leaves behind his wife of 34 years, Marie, and two wonderful sons, Kyle and Cory. He loved us dearly. We cherish the memories we have, and will remember him with smiles and love.
