Concepcion G. Galindo
April 7, 1926 - June 7, 2020
Concepcion G. Galindo, 94, passed away on June 7, 2020 in Ontario, Ca. She was born on April 7, 1926 in Lamar, Colorado, daughter of Alberto Gallegos and Guadalupe Flores.
She is survived by a sister Alberta Gallegos Flores, and her children Ralph (Pam), Mary Lou (Albert), Emily (Jack), Liz (Ralph), and Max Jr., 11 Grandchildren, 15 Great-Grandchildren, and 6 Great Great-Grandchildren.
Connie married Max Galindo, Sr. on October 20, 1946 in Durango, Durango, Mexico. They were married for 57 years. Connie and Max Sr. lived in Durango, Mexico, and El Paso, Texas before coming to California in 1959. They eventually settled in Chino, California with their five children.
She worked for several companies in the area as a general laborer, was a homemaker, enjoyed cooking and sewing, she loved to tend to her garden, and enjoyed spending time with all her family & friends. Connie was a devoted Catholic, attended mass regularly, and was a parishioner at both Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church & St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Chino, CA.
There are too many words to say about the loss of our Mother, Sister, Aunt, God Mother, Grandmother, and Friend. Connie brightened our day, and was a blessing to all of her family and friends. She welcomed everyone, and would often give her blessings to us all as we went on our way. Her memory will live in our hearts forever, and our love will always be with her. She was the LOVE of all our lives.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister Ida Luz Galindo, and grandson Patrick Aguilar.
The Family would like to thank Inland Christian Home in Ontario, CA. for the excellent care that she received at their facility.
Services were held on June, 18, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church for immediate family members due to the C-19 guidelines. She was buried at Bellevue Cemetery in Ontario, CA.
Cards and Messages for the family can be directed to: Funeraria Del Angel Chino, c/o Concepcion G. Galindo, 13002 Central Ave., Chino, CA. 91710, 909-628-2329, www.dignitymemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.