Jim Espinosa
Chino resident Jim Espinosa, a Chino Valley Independent Fire Board director from 1997 to 2013, died March 31, 2021.
Mr. Espinosa was a Chino Community Services Commissioner from 2007 until 2019 when he retired from the position because of medical issues.
He was employed for 35 years with the Long Beach Fire Department.
Mr. Espinoza is survived by his wife Barbara, three children, and three grandchildren.
