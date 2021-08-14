Cecilia Ramirez
June 1957 - July 2021
In July Cecilia Ramirez went home with the Lord. She passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her daughters and family. She leaves behind 2 daughters, a son-in-law and 3 grandchildren. Cecilia was a God fearing woman, hard worker and generous woman. She has mentored and inspired many who she has come into contact with. Her passions include spending time with her grandchildren, Pink Ladies gatherings, giving to charity and serving others.
Proverbs 31:30 “Charm is deceptive, and beauty is fleeting; but a woman who fears the LORD is to be praised.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.