Ralph Galindo
August 5, 1947 - June 24, 2020
Ralph Galindo passed away in Chino on June 24, 2020. He was born August 5, 1947 to Max and Connie Galindo. He was a combat disabled veteran. He joined the Army at the age of 17 and was wounded on Dec. 23, 1965 in South Vietnam. He spent 10 months in a hospital in Japan. He returned to the states to finish his time at Fort Carson, Colorado before returning home in June 1968. A short time later, he met the love of his life, Pamela, whom he married, and remained together for 51 years and two months before his passing.
Ralph attended Chaffey College and obtained a degree in telecommunications. While at Chaffey College, he served as a work study in a Veterans program under Gary Thompson. Mr. Thompson was not only was his boss, but also his mentor and a great friend till the end.
Upon graduation, he went to work at EDD as a Veterans Rep. working with Veterans obtaining them employment. Ralph, being a disabled Veteran, became active with Veterans Organizations. In 1980, he was hired by the Disabled American Veterans at the Federal Building in Los Angeles as a National Service Officer. While there, he continued obtaining benefits for Veterans and their families. He also drove field service units throughout California, stopping at various locations helping Veterans and their families with paperwork. While still with DAV, he was instrumental with the opening of the Vet Centers and Vets in Prison programs, which he held dear to his heart.
His health began to decline and returned to EDD, as a Veterans Representative until his retirement.
Ralph received countless certificates of Recognition and Achievement over the years for his dedication to Veterans and their families.
Ralph was a life member of the Disabled Americans, Veterans, National Order of the Trench Rats, American Legion, AM Vets, and VFW. He was a member of Chino Senior Center, Chino Citizens Academy and Chino Historical Society. He is survived by his wife Pamela; children Ralph (Lorena) of Chino, Robert of Ontario and Michelle (Mike) of Chino; grandchildren, Kassie, Karina, and Miguel Galindo and Michael, Marina and Rueben Gonzales; sisters Maria Reyes and Emily Aguilar of Chino and Liz Gonzales of Oakhill; brother Max of Ontario; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services were private because of COVID-19. Burial took place July 23, 2020 at Riverside National Cemetery with full Military honors and a fly by.
