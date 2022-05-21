Leendert “Leo” Verkaik
December 27, 1951 – May 1, 2022
Leendert “Leo” Verkaik, beloved husband, father and grandfather peacefully went home to be with the Lord at the age of 70, on May 1, 2022 with his wife Judi by his side. Leo was born on December 27, 1951 in Bergambacht, Netherlands.
At the age of seven Leo moved to America with his parents Cor and Nellie settling in Corona, California. They then moved to Chino where Leo ran track at Chino High School. He graduated Chino High School in 1970.
He worked for his father testing cows. A born entrepreneur, Leo eventually started working for himself raising and selling cows then moving onto selling bull semen in addition to owning a dairy.
At the age of 26 Leo started dating his wife, Judi. They were engaged shortly after and married on September 14, 1979. They welcomed their first-born son, Erik followed by Eugene and then Edward. Leo was known as a very generous and God-fearing man. Leo loved spending time with his grandchildren, watching them play sports, playing card games, visiting Disneyland, and enjoying the outdoors.
Leo is survived by his wife of 42 years, Judi, his 3 sons: Erik, Eugene (Amanda), and Edward (Nina). His grandchildren: Bailey, Bradley, Brooklyn, Noah, Owen, and Jeremiah.
Services will be held on May 25, 2022 at Crestlawn Mortuary and Memorial Park in Riverside. 11500 Arlington Avenue Riverside, CA 92505. Viewing will be at 9:00 a.m. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m., Gravesite services will be at 11:00 a.m. followed by a reception at 12:00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.