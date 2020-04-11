Bernice Marian Visser
Former Chino dairy resident Bernice Marian Visser, 87, died March 14, 2020.
She and husband Henry had retired to Visalia. She was born to the Rev. Henry John and Evva Aberson in Fairview, S.D. on Jan. 27, 1933. She and her husband of 63 years started with a date on a motorcycle after she moved to California, where her father pastored at the Zion Reformed Church of Artesia.
They had two sons and two daughters. While in Chino she was a leader of the mothers’ club at Ontario Christian School.
A graveside service was held for the immediate family.
