Donald Ray Lange
Donald Ray Lange, 76, a member of the 82nd Airborne in the U.S. Army, died Oct. 3, 2021 in Loma Linda. He was born Aug. 3, 1945 in Covina and had two children. Burial will take place at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17 at Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, followed by a celebration of life in Fontana.
A funeral service was held Oct. 27 at Todd Memorial Chapel in Claremont with a celebration of life later that day in Rancho Cucamonga.
