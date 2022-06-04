Lucy R. Cordero
May 28, 1937 – May 16, 2022
Lucy R. Cordero, 84, a longlife resident of Chino went home to be with our Lord on May 16, 2022. She was born on May 28, 1937 in Chino.
She is survived by her siblings: Josie Garcia and Jenny Armenta of Chino, Paul (Mary) Rodriguez of Hesperia, Raymond (Consuelo) Rodriguez of Fontana, 5 children: Linda (Primo) Harpold of Ontario, Mary (Larry) Sepulveda of Upland, Cruz (Lydia) Cordero Jr. of Riverside, Carol (Kirk) Van Orsdel of Hemet, and Norma (David) Moreno of Chino, 10 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Lucy retired from the Chino School District cafeteria. She was always in high spirits and always happy. She enjoyed her family and friends, was very outgoing and spontaneous. She was very loving and caring and always wanting to help others. She will be missed very dearly.
Celebration of Life will be on June 5, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at 4994 G Street, Chino (sister Jenny’s house).
