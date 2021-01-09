David Ray Hargrove
Apr. 17, 1935 – Dec. 19, 2020
David R. Hargrove, 85, died on December 19, 2020 at Kaiser Hospital, Ontario.
He was born on April 17, 1935 in Chino, California. He graduated Chino High School, Class of 1952. He spent his early years working on his parent’s farm in Chino, followed by a career as a plumber, where he spent 19 years working for California Institution Men. In his later years, David enjoyed antiquing, frequenting Super Chili Burger, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by his entire family; however, he is now in heaven with his parents and son Michael Hargrove.
He is survived by his sons, Scott Hargrove (wife Darlene) and Mark Hargrove (wife Teri), his daughter, Jeanne Gray; 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services to be determined at a later date.
