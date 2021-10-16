Lynne Mott
Lynne (Ruby Durrington) Mott, 81, a Chino High School graduate, died Sept. 14, 2021.
She was a resident of Fountain Hills, Arizona. She was born on March 12, 1940, and she was raised on her family’s dairy in Chino.
She was preceded in death by her brothers Glen and Gordy Durrington.
Her ashes will be scattered at sea, family members said.
Funeral services were not announced.
