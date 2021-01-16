Richard Ray Valdez
Richard Ray Valdez, 46 of Glendale, AZ passed away on December 15, 2020 in Fort McDowell, AZ. Richard grew up in Chino, CA. He attended Walnut Elementary School, Magnolia Jr. High School, and Chino High School. While growing up in Chino he participated in Chino AYSO and Chino Pop Warner. In his high school years he loved the beach and spent many days surfing. He had a contagious laugh that came from within, making you feel relaxed and drawn to his optimistic outlook on life’s unfortunate situations. He was always willing and eager to help anyone in their time of need.
Richard moved to Glendale, AZ in 1992 where he learned the trade of welding. He became a certified welder and was good at it. He enjoyed hiking, camping, fishing, but most of all spending time with his kids and grandkids.
Richard leaves behind his wife Monica, son Richard, his daughters Vivianna and Vanessa, step-daughters Melissa Raziola and Mariah Rubio, grandchildren Ramona Rubio, Antonio Raziola Jr. and Callaghan Raziola. His parents; Vicky Valdez of Glendale, AZ and Ricardo & Liz Valdez of Chino, CA; his sister Sophia Escontrias (Joe), and brother Steven Valdez of Glendale, AZ; brother Jacob Valdez, sister Janell Valdez of Chino, CA and his loving Grandmother, Catherine Pugh whom he adored very much.
Richard was loved and will be dearly missed by all his Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces, Nephews, and many Friends.
Eternal rest grant unto him O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace.
A memorial service will be held on January 22, 2021 in Peoria, Arizona.
Condolences may be sent to: Best Funeral Services, West Valley Chapel,
9380 W. Peoria Ave., Peoria, AZ 85345, 623-486-1955.
