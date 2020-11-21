Uvaldo M. Leos
Uvaldo M.Leos, age 88, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020, in his home with family by his side. He was born in Reynosa, Tamaulipas, Mexico, to Isidra Malacara and Julio Leos.
Uvaldo Leos met the love of his life, Hermelinda Ojeda and married on December 8, 1957. They lived in numerous states and settled in California in 1961. He was a humble Christian man and his first priority was always to be a good provider for his family. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and had a great sense of humor. He loved being with his family and enjoyed spending time with all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was always very proud of his family. He became a resident of Chino Hills in 1971 and retired from Chino Valley Lumber in 2005.
Uvaldo Leos is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Hermelinda, his eight children, Elia Leos Graciela jernejcic, Yolanda Adams, Esmeralda Falat, Uvaldo Leos Jr, Julio J. Leos, Mario Leos, Marisol O’Donnell, and their spouses. He is also survived by his 19 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. When asked how he wanted to be remembered, he responded “for the way I was”.
An outdoor funeral service will be held at Forest Lawn, Covina, on Friday, November 27, 2020, at 2:30 pm.
