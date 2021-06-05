Ike Bootsma
Ike Bootsma, an Eastvale city councilman and a former longtime calf rancher who grew up on a Chino dairy, died May 14. He was 74.
Mr. Bootsma graduated from Chino High School and Cal Poly Pomona. He was instrumental in the formation of Eastvale and served as a councilman and mayor.
He was active in the Chino High Future Farmers Association and was president in 1964.
He ran the Bootsma Calf Ranch in Corona that served the dairies from 1975 to 2007. He was a co-owner of a Chino postal business.
Mr. Bootsma was one of nine children of Dutch immigrants Trynje and Jim Bootsma, who were among the first to settle in the Chino Valley when they started a dairy on Edison Avenue in 1938.
He is survived by his wife, Squeaker, and children, Shaun Bootsma, Heidi Tillman, Mike Kirk and Metchelle Bootsma.
