Pete Vander Poel
Pete Vander Poel passed away on September 18th 2021 at the age of 85.
Pete is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jeanne Vander Poel. Together they had seven children. Cynthia of Chino, Jacquelyn and Joe Horchak of Tucson AZ, Brenda and Jeff Scott of Chino, William and Christie Vander Poel of Visalia, Mark and Gina Vander Poel of Tulare and Michael and Paula Vander Poel of Tulare. He was preceded in death by his eldest son Pete Vander Poel Jr. He is survived by 21 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.
Pete was a dairyman for all of his adult life. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves. He was a member of the Chino Valley Unified School District School Board, ran for California State Assembly and was President of the Milk Producers Council. Pete loved boating and deep sea fishing. He was still active working on his dairy as well as maintaining his beautiful yard and roses.
Pete’s Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, September 28th in Tulare. For info email PeteVP2021@yahoo.com
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the individuals preferred church or charity in memory of Pete.
