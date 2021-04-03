Richard DeLoach
Richard DeLoach, 76, of Chino, died Nov. 9, 2020 of complications of COVID-19 at Loma Linda University Medical Center. He was born Aug. 24, 1944, was a writer and photographer for more than 40 years in Southern California and was in the automotive magazine industry with the Truckin’ and Low-Rider publications.
He was cremated and placed with his wife of 55 years, his family stated.
