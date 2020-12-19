Jack L. Snyder
Jack L. Snyder, 80, of Chino, died Dec. 10, 2020 at Pomona Valley Medical Center. He was born Aug. 10, 1940 in Tamaqua, Pennsylvania and moved to Chino in 1978.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1963 to 1965. He and his wife, Joyce Roundy, of Chino, were married for 55 years. He was active in the Chino American Legion. He is survived by a son and a daughter, and one grandson. Burial service will be held Monday, Dec. 21 at Riverside National Cemetery.
