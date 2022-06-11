David W. Daugherty
March 15, 1958 – May 6, 2022
David Wayne Daugherty, born in Ft. Worth, Texas, went home to be with our Lord at 64 years of age, on May 6, 2022. He lived a full and active life, serving his church, time with family, and running a successful Pool Business for 42 years. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service was held on May 20, 2022 at One and All Church in San Dimas.
He is survived by his loving wife Roxanne D. Daugherty, his children: Gabriel J. Daugherty, and Stephanie M. (Own) Muttavangkul. stepchildren: Chelsea (Doug) Rhodes, and Taylor Runco. Through these unions, Dave enjoyed 5 grandchildren: Ethan age 9, Oliver 7, Charlotte 7, Sophia 5, and Duke 1. Dave is also survived by his mother, Patsy Wheeler, and siblings Terry Jackson, Sheri Banks, Sterling Daugherty, and Julie Osbourne. He was preceded in death by his father James Daugherty. The Lord was central in Dave’s life. He loved sharing the Gospel of Jesus to those who were hurting and far from God. He loved waving to our neighbors on Bayberry Dr. He enjoyed ocean sailing with his boats, playing guitar, riding his motorcycle, making friends, and diving into the word of God. He fulfilled his purpose in this life, and he will be deeply missed, until we see him again in heaven.
