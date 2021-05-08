Beverly Hottinger
February 6, 1938 - April 25, 2021
Beverly was born in Tulare, CA on February 6, 1938. She passed away on April 25, 2021.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years – Ben Hottinger, 3 children Ray, Loretta, and Belinda. She has 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
She was a resident of Chino for 25 years, then moved to Apple Valley, CA.
Beverly worked at Hottinger Family Meats and volunteered at Chino Hospital. She was a member of the Assistance League of the High Desert and a volunteer worker at their Thrift Store for many years. She also participated in the School Bell program that helped to provide new clothing for underprivileged school children.
Beverly was at her home in Apple Valley on hospice care, she was attended by her husband Ben, three children, and other
family until the end.
She will be sorely missed by all.
Bev was our anchor and we are less without her.
-The Hottinger Family
