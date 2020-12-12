Connie Ades
June 15, 1947 – November 1, 2020
Born Connie Lynn Calvin in Toledo, Ohio and raised in Monroe, Michigan until the family moved to Ontario, California in 1956. The eldest of 9 children of her parents’ families Connie was always the big sister and helped in many ways. At age 13, while attending the Church of Christ- Chino, shemet the boy she would later marry. She told her sisters “I’m going to marry that boy over there” and at age 16 she married Jerry Ades of Chino, CA. They had two children, Danny and Renée. They resided in Chino from 1964 until the present. Connie enjoyed family, church worship, bowling in the couple’s league, and organizing family events. She helped run the family business, Chino Ice Service, currently in the 3rd generation of the Ades family as Cold Star Ice. She was a strong woman of faith and was loved by many. She was frequently identified as “such a sweetheart”. Even at the hospital before her passing the nurses said just that.
Thinking of sweet, Connie loved chocolate and you could always find some M&M’s, kisses, or some kind of chocolate fix at her house. She would have given up chocolate but she was not a quitter. Connie also loved traveling and over the years travelled most of the U.S., Mexico, Europe, Israel, and Central America. She would often state “she had some Gypsy blood in her” because she enjoyed traveling and going to all kinds of places. Connie and Jerry’s favorite place to visit was Hawaii and over the years they made several visits to the islands with friends and family. They truly enjoyed the blue waters, great weather, and island fun.
Connie is preceded in death by her parents Vernon Jack Calvin and Dorothy (Dotson) Henry and her husband Gerald “Jerry” Ades. She is survived by her son Dann Ades (wife - Linda) of Chino, CA, daughter Renée Henderer (husband - Ralph) of Deephaven, MN; siblings- Sandy (Calvin) Graham, Jackie (Calvin) Lehman, Denice (Calvin) Lewis, Sheila (Henry) Plourde, Ed Henry, Rob Henry, Jack Calvin, Tana (Calvin) Buvia, William Fehse; grandchildren- Joseph Henderer, Justin Henderer, Chelsea Ades, Brooke Henderer, Lauren (Ades) Helfer and Brandon Helfer; great grandchildren- Oliver Helfer.
Celebration of life services held 12:30pm November 18th at Calvary Chapel Chino Hills. Burial following at Forest Lawn, Covina, CA, 2:30pm. Donations can be made in her honor to Saint Jude’s Childrens Hospital at http://giftfunds.stjude.org/Connie_Ades
