Rose Ann LaRue Hammond
February 19, 1954 - March 26, 2021
Rose Ann LaRue Hammond of Chino, California passed away on March 26, 2021 in Covina, California.
The funeral mass will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church on Monday, April 19, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Tickets and masks are required. Burial will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Rowland Heights. A reception will immediately follow the mass at Geezers Restaurant in Santa Fe Springs.
Rose Ann was born in Knoxville, Tennessee on February 19, 1954 and grew up in West Covina, California. She graduated from Bishop Amat High School and continued onto California Polytechnic University, Pomona to receive both her Bachelor of Arts in Education and a Master of Arts Degree, Special Education.
Rose Ann met her husband Wes of forty-two years while working at the Broadway in Puente Hills. Together they raised four beautiful children.
Rose Ann worked as a teacher for forty-six years and spent the last thirty-one at Buena Vista Continuation High School in Chino. She loved to teach, loved her family, and loved her friends. Rose Ann felt so blessed, but we were the ones who were blessed to have her in our lives. She was dedicated to every task she undertook. Her smile brightened each day, and she welcomed strangers and turned them into family. She enjoyed baking and decorating cookies, and made the world’s best cannolis. Rose Ann’s enthusiasm for being involved in the community was evident in her volunteer work for various schools, organizations, and churches. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America and the Chino Cultural Foundation.
Rose Ann is survived by her husband; children and their spouses Kristine (Ryan), Michelle (Ryan), Kimberly (Zachary), and Jeffrey (Liset); grandchildren McKinley, Emma, Owen, Jack, Harrison, and one grandbaby on-the-way; twin brother Fred and Diane LaRue of Texas, brother Bob and Angie LaRue of Chino Hills, and sister Lynn and Patrick Dunn of Arizona; and many wonderful cousins, nieces, nephews, uncle and aunts, fantastic friends, neighbors, and former students.
Rose Ann is preceded in death by her parents Leo and Anna LaRue and her brother Daniel LaRue.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Pomona Catholic High School,
the Chino Cultural Foundation, the Humane Society of the United States,
or to a charitable organization of your choice that is close to your heart.
The family of Rose Ann wishes to thank everyone who has kept Rose Ann in their prayers. We are all truly blessed to have shared this angel on Earth.
