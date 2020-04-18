Michael Patrick Porter
Michael Patrick Porter of Chino Hills died March 25, 2020 at the Veterans Affairs Hospital in Loma Linda. He was 72.
Mr. Porter was born July 9, 1947 in North Platte, Nebraska to Fredrick C. “Mike” and Laura (Freeze) Porter.
He was a self-employed contractor specializing in solar installation and residential concrete finishing.
Burial was at Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, California on April 13. Services will be held at a later date due to the coronavirus outbreak.
