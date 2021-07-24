Guadalupe Naf
October 13, 1946 – July 11, 2021
Guadalupe was born in Ahwahnee, California. She was one of three children of Antonia Murillo. Guadalupe grew up in Planada, California and graduated from Merced Junior College. She went to work as a clerk at Castle AFB as a civilian Department of Defense employee. Guadalupe spent an eighteen month tour in Viet Nam working as a clerk for the Air Force. Upon returning to Castle AFB she met and married Donald Naf. They were blessed with over 49 years and 8 months of marriage.
Guadalupe is survived by her husband Donald, son Christopher, daughters Elizabeth and Catherine and grandchildren Jamison, Chad and Eva.
Guadalupe also worked several years at Social Security Administration and then worked as a house cleaner for many years.
Guadalupe was dedicated to serving her community. She was involved with Chino Neighborhood House, various activities at St. Margaret Mary Parish and was frequently helping fiends and neighbors in need.
Viewing and Rosary will be Tuesday, July 27, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. – noon at St Margaret Mary Parish. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at St Margaret Mary Parish. Burial will be at 11:30 AM Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at Bellevue Cemetery in Ontario.
