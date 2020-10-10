Katherine Hazelrigg was the first daughter to Andrew and Minnie Ostrander, born on August 2, 1925 in Inglewood, California. After marrying Ashton Hazelrigg, she moved with him to Chino Hills and became a longtime resident.
After her divorce from Tom Kilgore many years ago, as a single mom she devoted her life to raising three children, working for the Narramore Christian Foundation, singing in the choir, teaching Sunday School, all while keeping her family active in the church. It was her dream to be married to her love, Ashton. She is survived by her daughter Carolyn Marmolejo (Jess), Michael Kilgore (Lori), her son-in-law, Don Uyeshima (daughter Collen Deceased), seven grandchildren, six great grandchildren, one great great grandchild.
Katherine was part of the beginning bible study the grew into the Calvary Chapel Chino Hills Church of today. Prayer warrior was her calling, helping others was her passion, and friends and family were her blessings in this life well lived...praising Jesus everyday.
We will celebrate this precious lady’s life on Friday, October 16th, at 2:00p.m., Calvary Chapel Chino Hills, Located at 4201 Eucalyptus. Due to Covid19 restrictions, a private burial has been postponed until Spring. Charities were so important to Katherine that in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Joseph Children’s Hospital.
