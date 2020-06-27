ç
Carmena Monique Orosco, 41, died June 9, 2020. She is survived by her children Anthony, Andrew, Adrian and Chloe Orosco; her parents Lily Moreno and Raul Nava; brother Raul Nava; and sister Charlene Guzman.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 3 at Calvary Chapel Chino Valley, 12205 Pipeline Ave., Chino.
Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, 444 E. Lexington Ave., Pomona.
A reception will follow at a location to be announced by the family.
