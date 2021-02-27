LaVonne Ruth Reeves
May 2, 1938 – Feb. 23, 2021
LaVonne Ruth Reeves, 82, passed peacefully at The Hearth at Franklin, an assisted living facility in Franklin, TN, on February 23, 2021, with her husband, Royce, by her side. A Celebration of Life service is being planned for a later date once current social distancing recommendations are relaxed.
LaVonne and Royce raised their family in Charles City, Iowa, and later followed them all to California where they got to enjoy their grandchildren. They resided in Chino, California, from 1987 until 2018 when, due to LaVonne’s health issues, she and Royce moved to The Hearth. They were married 63 years.
A complete obituary can be found online on LaVonne’s page at ForeverMissed.com.
