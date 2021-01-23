Anthony Martinez
Oct. 21, 1973 - Dec. 29, 2020
Anthony Martinez, 47, of Hesperia passed away on December 29, 2020. He was born Oct. 21,1973, in Huntington Park and lived in Chino most of his life. He attended El Rancho Elementary, Magnolia Jr. High and Chino High, where he graduated in 1991.
He also attended SJVC in Victorville, where he received his MA and AA in 2011.
He is survived by his daughter, Rhiannon T. Martinez of Huntington Beach; parents Joe and Dolores Martinez of Hesperia; sisters, Margie Duke and husband Larry of Marana, AZ; Nancy Martinez of Hesperia, Michelle Rubio and husband Marcos of San Bernardino. And many nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Eckeard Vasquez in 1998 and Yvonne Byrne in 2017.
Services will be on Saturday, January 30, 2020 at High Desert Church in Hesperia, Ca, 92345. Due to limited occupancy because of Covid, services are limited to immediate family only. Remote access will be offered for all who would like to view services online.
