Rosario B. Bernal
January 16, 1929 - August 17, 2021
Rosario B. Bernal was born in El Monte, California on January 16, 1929. She was a former resident of Chino and Oakview, California, who passed away on August 17, 2021, at Sunlit Garden where she was given an Honor Walk following her passing.
Rosario married her first husband Raymond Oronoz in 1949. She played many roles in her life. Rosario was a housewife who raised seven (7) children, a restaurateur who ran Culiacan Mexican Delicatessen in Chino, and a seamstress. In 1997, Rosario went on to receive her high school diploma at the age of 68 years old. This was a commendable and proud moment for her as well as her family. Rosario was a devoted Catholic, who loved horseback riding, her family, and cooking her famous tamales and Chili Verde burritos. She was also known for her amazing annual Christmas parties and festive family gatherings.
She was preceded in death by her first husband Raymond Oronoz (1979), her second husband, Steve Rados (2020), her daughters Marie (2001), Rebecca (2020), and her son, Stephen (2014).
She is survived by her sister Dolores, her four children Alexander, Roselynn, Renee, Ramona, 17 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and many nieces and nephews who loved and adored her.
Services for Rosario will be as follows: Rosary Service will be held at 10:30 a.m.-11:00 a.m. on Sept. 21, 2021 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church located at 5048 D. St., Chino, CA 91710; Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. on Sept. 21, 2021, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church located at 5048 D. St., Chino, CA 91710; Committal Service will be held at 1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m. on Sept. 21, 2021, at Pierce Brothers Crestlawn Memorial Park, 11500 Arlington Ave., Riverside, CA 92505.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.