Sally Gonzales Villa
August 22,1942 - October 23,2022
August 22,1942 - October 23,2022
Sally Gonzales Villa passed away at the age of 80 on Oct. 23, 2022, at Pomona Valley Hospital she was surrounded by family and close friends. Her family finds peace knowing she is in the presence of the Lord. Sally loved the Lord with all her heart, and she loved God’s word. She was a humble, loving and caring women, she was a powerful prayer warrior, and only heaven knows what a wonderful and eternal impact all her many years of faithful praying have had on her family, her friends, church, and community.
Sally and her Husband Ralph Villa of 59 years Pastored Holy Highway Church in Chino California for over 40 years. Together they raised two sons, Pastor Ralph Villa Jr (preceded in death) and David Villa. Sally was a loving and dedicated grandmother to Krystal Villa Beas, Jordin Villa, Amber Villa, Kirsten Villa, Ashlyn Villa, Noah Beas, and Nevaeh Beas.
Sally was the eldest child born to Jess A. Gonzales and Sophia Partida Gonzales (parents preceded in death). Siblings left to cherish her memory are brothers, James, Frank, Randy, Adrian Gonzales and sisters, Elaine Gonzales and Valerie Villa.
Please join us in honoring the beautiful life of Sally Gonzales Villa. The funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov.4 at Faith Life Church, 3778 S Milliken Ave., Ste. B, Eastvale. Burial will follow at 1 p.m. at Pomona Commentary, 502 E. Franklin Ave. Pomona
