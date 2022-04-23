Hank “Popeye” Bekendam
Hank “Popeye” Bekendam, a resident and retired dairyman of Ontario, went home to be with the Lord on April 3, 2022 with family at his side. He was 92 years of age. He was preceded in death by his Dutch immigrant parents Roelof and Dorothy Bekendam, his only sibling Pete Bekendam, his wife Hope “Mouse”, and their firstborn baby girl. Hank is survived by his six daughters Bridget (Dale) Wester, Jacqueline Buzoff, Stephanie (Andy) Rudd, JoElllen Bekendam, Dana (Doug) Ping, Lizette Bekendam and 31 Grandchildren, 41 Great-grandchildren and 8 Great- Great grandchildren.
Hank was born in Artesia CA in 1930 being raised on his father’s dairy and later
to manage the family cattle business. He graduated from Bellflower Christian High in 1948 then to marry his sweetheart Merryalice Hope Hannam in 1949. Serving as a councilman in Cerritos, Hank was instrumental in and advocated for the dairy and agriculture industry. In 1972, he relocated the family dairy to the City of Ontario in the Chino Valley.
His love of fishing and hunting is an understatement and known by all who had the pleasure to know him. He and Mouse took annual fishing trips to Costa Rica, Punta Cana, Venezuela, Canada, Lake Crowley, and channeled the waters near Cedros and Guadalupe Islands for big tuna on the Red Rooster Charter boat.
Hank and Mouse were also avid bird hunters to include annual trips to their Tule Lake place to hunt duck and geese. They hunted dove in Argentina and gathered with family and friends every Labor Day holiday at his Parker river vacation home for the opening of “dove” season.
But Hank’s true love was his family. Whether Dad, Grandpa, Big Poppa, or Hank, he was a very sweet man with a gentle and giving heart. He was always smiling and having fun in life. He would give the shirt off his back for anyone in need. He was a wise and earnest businessman with a large handshake to honor and back up his word. Yet he was also a humorous man and known to instigate a good prank among family and friends when the opportunity presented itself. He was a man of strong Christian faith his entire life attending First United Reformed Church of Chino for the last 50 years and instilled those beliefs in his loved ones from generation to generation.
As an outdoorsman, he felt blessed to have the pleasure of raising his daughters to enjoy dairy life and labor, the Colorado river, desert runs to Yuma, grunion runs along California beaches, frogging along the Parker canals, and hunting duck, geese, quail, and pheasant at many of his favorite hunting spots. He taught his family how to fish many lakes and oceans for big mouth bass, trout, tuna and marlin while maintaining the agility and longevity to the age of 90 to carry on these adventures with his grandchildren and then great grandchildren. Having gifted his grandkids their first fishing pole or hunting rifle, he was over joyed to have the opportunity to take them with him on many of his hunting and fishing trips including to Tule Lake, Parker, and even to Morrow Bay for the great grandkid’s first Junior Turkey Hunt.
Although an avid traveler, when it came to family holidays, home was where his heart was. He loved the large family gatherings at the dairy for the big Easter hunt, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. He enjoyed the sound of family busy in the kitchen and playing pranks on each other. Whether family was near his side in a church pew, a bow of a fishing boat, a hunting blind, or celebrating the holidays at the dairy, God and family gave him his greatest joy.
Hank was a devoted husband, loving father, fun spirited grandpa, and loyal friend. He was blessed with a full life enriched with a bountiful family and an enormous circle of friends from all aspects of his life’s journey. We will miss him greatly, his big smile, his words of encouragement, his honest handshakes, and his infamous phone calls “What’s the good word?”
We take comfort in the promise of God’s word that our dad, grandfather and friend is now with the Lord our Savior next to his loving family and friends there to greet him. What a joyous reunion that must be.In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the Ontario Christian School Memorial Fund or to the Inland Christian Home Ontario.
