Leland Otis Brewer
Nov. 22, 1930-Nov. 10, 2020
Leland Otis Brewer was born November 22, 1930 to Kenneth Brewer and Lorene McGehee in Ottawa KS. He passed away on November 10, 2020 after a brief hospitalization.
Leland was active in the Navy during the Korean war and enjoyed spending time at the VFW. He will be remembered for his love of taco Tuesday and karaoke Saturday.
Leland was preceded in death by his wife Geraldene. He is survived by his daughter Linda Wagner (Matt), grandson David Wagner (Jennifer), granddaughter Debra Foley (Wes), and great grandchildren Hannah, Dennis, Holly, Owen, and Jessica.
