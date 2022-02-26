Jeannine Louise Copple
December 13, 1928 – February 10, 2022
Jeannine Louise Copple, 93, a resident of Chino Hills, California, went home to be with the Lord on February 10, 2022. She was born on December 13, 1928, in Jackson, Michigan, the daughter of Harold and Dorothy Garrard.
She was married to Leon “Howard” Copple on November 14, 1947. She was a resident of Chino Hills for over 70 years, and has been living in the home her parents built since the 1960’s.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Howard, her brother, Lloyd Garrard, one granddaughter, Sara Copple, and one grandson, Jason Everett.
She is survived by her five children: sons Howard (Neil) and wife Jodie of Chino Hills, California, Harold (Dennis) and wife Sandy of Marietta, Ohio, Russell and wife Debbie of Mira Loma, California, Mark and wife CynDe of Franklin, North Carolina, and daughter Michelle Everett and husband James of Highland, Arkansas; 13 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren.
No services will be held at this time. Interment will be at Pomona Valley Memorial Park in Pomona, California.
