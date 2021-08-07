George W. Hughes, Jr.
June 22, 1918 – July 19, 2021
On July 19, 2021, George Hughes found eternal peace after living for 103 fulfilling years. He passed away in the early morning hours in his senior housing apartment in San Dimas. He lived in the Chino Valley and surrounding area for the last 72 years.
He was married to Mazie Hughes for 55 years until her death preceded him in 2006. He leaves behind his children: Jim, Nancy, and Robert, 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
George graduated from Cal State Berkeley with an engineering degree and served as a Naval officer in the Pacific Fleet during World War II. He had a long career in Aerospace Engineering with many Southern California companies, including Lockheed, Consolidated Aircraft, and General Electric.
His only answer to “how are you doing” was “fantastic!” He involved himself in politics, religion, and engineering practices daily, and was well loved by his family, friends, and neighbors, and will be greatly missed.
