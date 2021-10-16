Danny Pineda
Sept. 14, 1971 – Sept. 8, 2021
Danny Pineda, a beloved husband, son, father, brother, uncle, cousin, nephew and best friend passed away a week before turning 50.
He grew up in Chino where he played baseball and attended school in the Chino Valley Unified School District. He graduated from Norco High in 1989.
Danny worked at America’s Tire Company for 15 years. He also worked as a correctional officer for 20 years, most of them in Chino.
He enjoyed going to the river, baseball games, chocolate and whiskey. He looked forward to spring training every year.
He leaves behind his wife, two children, his mother, six sisters, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father.
He will be missed by many. Gone too soon.
Services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 22, 2021 at Silver Lakes Sports Complex at 5555 Hamner Ave., Norco, California.
