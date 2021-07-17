Margaret Gonzales Martinez
October 29, 1926 – June 30, 2021
Margaret Gonzales Martinez passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on June 30, 2021. She was born on October 29, 1926, in Presidio, Texas to Ramon Gonzales Jr. and Sara Hernandez Gonzales.
Margaret married the love of her life, Rudolph Ruben Martinez, on September 21, 1943, in Chino, California. Together they had four children: Sarah Partida, Dorothy (Sixto) Aragon, Rudolph Martinez Jr. (Valerie), and Tina Heald.
Margaret and Rudy dedicated their lives to each other, their children, and their family for 67 years on this earth, and are now reunited. They together are now watching over her sisters Rebecca Esparza and Gloria Gastelo and brother Reginaldo Gonzales. Margaret can once again share laughs and embraces with her brothers Ramon and Remijio Gonzales. Margaret and Rudy’s legacy of love will continue for countless generations through 12 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, and 24 great-great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on July 22 at 11 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 12686 Central Avenue Chino.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.