Juanita Cortez Subia
Juanita Cortez Subia, 91, died Oct. 24, 2021 at her home in Riverside. She was born on March 8, 1930, grew up in Chino, and attended Chino High. She married her high school sweetheart William Subia, who preceded her in death in 1996.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18 at St. Catherine of Alexandria Church in Riverside. Internment will follow at Riverside National Cemetery.
