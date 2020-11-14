Mary Edna Smith
December 26, 1940 - November 4, 2020
Mary Edna Smith entered into the gates of heaven on November 4, 2020.
Mary was born on December 26, 1940 to Edward and Clare O’Leary in Chicago, Illinois. She grew up in West Covina, California and married Michael Adam Smith on July 8, 1961. They raised their family in the city of Chino, California.
Mary was the most amazing, kind, and good-hearted mother to her four children: Michael Smith of Norco, Kari Koot of Bakersfield, Danny Smith of Ontario, and Kathleen Dyer of Canyon Lake. She was also a loving mother-in-law to Linda Regan-Smith and John Koot.
Mary was the grandmother to 11 grandchildren, all of whom were her pride and joy; Jamie Falls, Ashley Klitzing, Jessica Murrietta, Roy Smith, Cory Koot, Cheyanne Koot, Brady Smith, Kaitlin Dyer, Delaney Dyer, Shawn Dyer, and Shane Dyer.
Mary was also the great-grandmother to 6 great-grandchildren (1on the way) whom she treasured and loved; Madison Falls, Brooklyn Falls, Camdyn Falls, Austyn Falls, Siena Klitzing, and Zoe Klitzing.
Being a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother were Mary’s greatest joys. She always put her family first and took care of all of those around her whom she loved. She was always her family’s greatest supporter and sat on the sidelines cheering them on in all that they did. Mary also loved bowling weekly in the Chino Valley Bowling League with her dear friends Irene and Joannie.
Mary was the most selfless, kind, and loving person to all that knew her and whose lives she touched. Her family takes comfort knowing that she is pain free and reunited in heaven with all of those she missed dearly: her parents Ed and Clare O’Leary, her sister and brother-in-law Patsy and Jack Hector, and her in-laws Emmett and Vera Smith.
Her family is planning a private celebration of life in her honor but has not yet set a date.
