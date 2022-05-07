Jacquie Lyons
A Memorial Celebration of Life for Jacquie Lyons will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at the family residence (4378 Grizzly Way, Stevensville, Montana).
Jacquie was a long time elementary school teacher in the Chino Unified School District. She passed away on August 17, 2019, but Covid concerns forced the delay of this celebration until now. As per her wishes, an outdoor celebration for family and friends will be held at her Montana home. For additional information please contact her husband, Ken Lyons at: 4378 Grizzly Way, Stevensville, MT 59870 or (406) 777-7160.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com.
