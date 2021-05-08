Leroy “Buzz” Jensen
Former Chino Valley Unified School District principal Leroy Jensen, known as “Buzz,” died April 17, 2021 from injuries sustained in a car accident in Canyon Lake where he was a resident.
Mr. Jensen, 75, retired from the school district in 2007 after a 16-year career.as a teacher and administrator. Previous to the Chino Valley, he worked for 19 years as an educator in La Puente.
He lived in Chino Hills with his wife Vicki and two daughters.
Mr. Jensen was a sixth grade teacher at Los Serranos Elementary and later became the school’s principal.
He was known for inspiring students “to do the right thing, even when nobody was looking.”
His motto, which he repeated to students in the classroom and at assemblies, was “Everybody is Somebody.”
Mr. Jensen received the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department “Medal for Life Saving” in 1991 for reviving a child pulled out of a pool. Mrs. Jensen taught at Wickman Elementary School and the former Los Serranos Elmentary School.
Mr. and Mrs. Jensen retired at the same time and were honored at Los Serranos Country Club.
Mr. Jensen’s funeral was Monday, May 3.
