William Thomas Morrow
October 2, 1932 - April 23, 2021
William Thomas Morrow, known as Tom, died on April 23, 2021. He was born on Oct. 2, 1932, the oldest of six children. He grew up in Malta, Montana, joined the military when he was 17 years old, retired from the Air Force as master sergeant in 1972, and pursued a career in software engineering.
Tom was diligent about seeking the truth. He was a quiet, modest, good, and loving man who believed in duty to family and country, the truth, and individual responsibility. He asked for nothing and gave much. Tom’s favorite quote which he lived by was, “I’ve learned from experience that the greater part of our happiness or misery depends on our dispositions and not on our circumstances.” – Martha Washington.
Tom accepted disappointments and pain without complaint and with extraordinary restraint and forgiveness. He often quoted, “No one ever said life would be fair.” Tom left a huge hole too painful to be ignored.
He was a loving son, husband, brother, father, grandfather and uncle.
A Celebration of Life will be held on June 11, 2021
