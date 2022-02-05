Dolores Ruiz Placencia
September 26, 1930 – January 17, 2022
Dolores Ruiz Placencia was born on Sept. 26, 1930, the ninth child of thirteen, to Joaquin and Luisa Ruiz at home on 5th Street in Chino.
Sadly, she passed of natural causes on Jan. 17, 2022 at home surrounded by her family and loved ones. She was 91 years old.
Dolores, a.k.a. “Dido” or “Tia Luli” to her nieces and nephews, graduated Chino High School and later married Martin Placencia from Chino. They were married for 69 years and had eight children. Their second daughter, Martha, succumbed prematurely at birth.
Dolores and Martin began their lives in Mira Loma. After several moves, they spent the greater part of the last 50 years in Cathedral City and Cherry Valley, California.
During the middle years, Dolores became involved with the local school district. She taught English to Spanish speaking special education children and drove a bus for the school district for several years. She later became an LVN and worked at San Antonio Hospital in Upland, San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital in Beaumont/Banning and several skilled nursing facilities in the Pass area. Dolores was very active with her church. She was a member of the Families of Christ and she is a retired Cursillistas de Cursillo.
She is survived by her husband, seven children, 15 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, and three siblings. We will miss our Tia Luli. Our Dido.
Services will be held on Feb. 25, 2022, with the Rosary at 10:30 a.m. and Mass at 11:00 a.m. at Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Community, 1234 Palm Ave., Beaumont. Reception to follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.