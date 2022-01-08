Freddie Valdez Jr.
May 19, 1957 – December 23, 2021
Freddie Valdez Jr. of Rialto, California was born on May 19, 1957 and entered into heaven on December 23, 2021.
Freddie is survived by his brother Manuel Valdez, sister Rosa Corona, sister Mary Lopez, brother Joe Valdez and sister Frances Acevedo. His passing is preceded by his parents Freddy and Margarita Valdez and sister Margie Sanchez.
Freddie was a loving son, brother, uncle, nephew, brother-in-law and nino and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He loved his Lord and savior “Jesus” and served at his church.
A celebration of life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15 at Calvary Chapel Rialto, 1391 W. Merrill Ave. Rialto, CA 92376.
A second celebration of life will be held from 2 – 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 16 at the Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. Chino. Come out and share some memories with the family and friends.
